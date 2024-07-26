Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $304.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.73. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.