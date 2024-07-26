Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.75. 726,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,532. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

