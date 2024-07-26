Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.37

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 74583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

