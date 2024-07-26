VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VeriSign Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.34. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

