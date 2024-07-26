Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

