Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

