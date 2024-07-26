Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

