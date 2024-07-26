Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

