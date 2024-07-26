Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after buying an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after buying an additional 720,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

