Vident Advisory LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.31. The company had a trading volume of 143,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

