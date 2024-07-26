Vident Advisory LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 792.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,592 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 3,296,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,619. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.