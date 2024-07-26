Vident Advisory LLC Sells 77 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,708.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,401.01 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,754.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,730.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

