Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,754,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,190,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. 210,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

