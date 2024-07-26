Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $111.53. 386,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,695. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.