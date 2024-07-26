Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Announces Earnings Results

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 248,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

