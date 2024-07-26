Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,497,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

