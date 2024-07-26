Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:WD traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

