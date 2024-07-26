Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NYSE WM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.14. 875,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,704. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

