Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for O-I Glass (OI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI):
- 7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/8/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
O-I Glass Trading Up 2.4 %
O-I Glass stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 1,474,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.