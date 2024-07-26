Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for O-I Glass (OI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI):

7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 1,474,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

