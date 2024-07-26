Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. 348,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,958. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 44.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

