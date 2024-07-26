Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $315.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.18.

Shares of MOH opened at $324.25 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.85. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

