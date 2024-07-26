West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

