West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WTBA stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
