Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Shares Down 3.5%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.04. 23,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 9,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

