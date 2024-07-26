WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.98-16.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68-2.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.08.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Trading Up 4.8 %

WEX stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.