WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $280,716.02

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $280,716.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00105065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

