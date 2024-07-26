WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 126,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

WildBrain Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About WildBrain

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.