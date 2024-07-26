Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Shares of WTW stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.09. 713,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $283.49. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

