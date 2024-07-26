WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE WT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,998. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

