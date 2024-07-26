WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $52.05. 41,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

