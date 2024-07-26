WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UNIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $49.64.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
