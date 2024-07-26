WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.38. 42,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 116,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.