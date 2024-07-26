Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $2.32

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $687.22 million and approximately $253.11 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00003436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,631,516 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 295,488,665.2903848 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.19528917 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $171,392,162.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

