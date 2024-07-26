WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

WSFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 520,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSFS Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.