yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $5,731.01 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,731.01 or 0.08510745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $190.80 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

