Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.59. 71,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 75,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

