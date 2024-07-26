Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. 1,341,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,136. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.



