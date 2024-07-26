Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $43.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

