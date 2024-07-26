Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,780. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

