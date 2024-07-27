15,897 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 644,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 394,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,739. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

