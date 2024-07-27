16,541 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,753,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,602,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,323. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.