1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922,866 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $97,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 2,054,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

