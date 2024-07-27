1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

