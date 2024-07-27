1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $66.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,324 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 3,381,616 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

