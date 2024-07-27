1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $89.31 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of A. O. Smith worth $89,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $108,176,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

