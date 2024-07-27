1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 285.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $62,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

JFrog Stock Up 3.3 %

FROG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 948,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,915,764. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

