1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 14,265 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 651,821 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

