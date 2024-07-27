1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 289,824 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289,824 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $59,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

CSX Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $34.32. 9,975,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.