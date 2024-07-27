1,832 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 596.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $103.44 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

