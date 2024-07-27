1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

