1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 195,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

